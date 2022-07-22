Anthony Bass To Red Sox? Why Marlins Reliever Would Be Perfect Fit

Bass has been one of the best relievers in the league this season and the Red Sox absolutely should be in the market for his services. The aging veteran passes all of the under-the-hood metrics with flying colors. On top of his basic statistical success, Bass has a .219 expected batting average, with three of his four pitches performing extremely well.

The Marlins hurler uses a slider (86.2 mph on average) as his primary pitch, which has a .190 batting average against and 38% whiff rate. He also features a sinker (95.3 mph, .190 BAA), a four-seam fastball (95 mph, .267 BAA), and has sprinkled in a splitter (86.5 mph, .375 BAA) eight times.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reportedly is looking for a pair of right-handed arms to bolster the bullpen. Bass could fill one of those spots.

Why Bass doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

Bass is at the peak of his powers, and his trade value has never been higher. The rule of thumb is to buy low, sell high. Boston would have to do the opposite in this case and be OK with it.

In general, an older reliever with two months left on his deal and a club option would not be too costly. But every contender in the league would benefit from acquiring Bass, which could drive up his price. The Red Sox likely would have to invest at minimum mid-level prospect value to acquire the right-hander.

Verdict: Perfect fit.

Prediction: The Red Sox will be in the mix, but he’ll ultimately land with the more aggressive Toronto Blue Jays.