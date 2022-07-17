Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski On Very Different Pages After NASCAR Dustup

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Don’t expect Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski to break bread anytime soon.

The two NASCAR drivers engaged in a confusing dustup during Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. While driving under caution late in Stage 2, Dillon intentionally rammed into Keselowski’s car, with Keselowski aggressively returning the favor. Neither driver’s crew chiefs knew what to make of the incident when contacted by NBC Sports.

Keselowski refused to comment on the matter when asked about it after the race.

“Yeah, I’ll go talk to him, I don’t need to be a jerk in the media,” he said during an interview with NBC Sports.

Let’s just say he and Dillon aren’t on the same page.

“It’s just hard racing I guess,” Dillon said. “We’ve gone at it a couple times the last two years. One time, I hit really hard. Just don’t like the way certain people race me. Probably not the right way to do it under a caution.

When asked whether the alteration warranted “a conversation” with Keselowski, Dillon added: “Nah, I don’t talk to him.”