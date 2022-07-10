Austin Dillon Takes Shot At Ross Chastain After Quaker State 400 Wreck

NESN Logo Sign In

Austin Dillon was none too pleased with Ross Chastain after the NASCAR Cup Series driver had his Quaker State 400 ended prematurely Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing had words for Chastain after exiting the event due to an early pileup. Dillon pointed the finger rather harshly at Chastain while appearing on the broadcast.

“Looked like we were just a casualty of Ross Chastain once again,” Dillon said, per NASCAR. “… I told myself we were going to race hard all day. It wasn’t one of those things where I wanted to ride in the back and be there in the end. But when you’ve got guys like him (Chastain) wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy sometimes.”

They found the edge.



A huge wreck collects multiple drivers at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/sGbNq5aY3C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2022

"Looks like we were just a casualty of Ross Chastain again."@austindillon3 was okay after hard contact in the #QS400. pic.twitter.com/fIgjlg2K9H — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2022

Chastain isn’t exactly a newcomer when it comes to getting involved in controversial wrecks. The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing Team has a pair of wins this season, but has caught the ire of Denny Hamlin and others along the way.