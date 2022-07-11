New Red Sox Prospect Lands On Baseball America’s Midseason Top 100 List

NESN Logo Sign In

Baseball America released an updated version of its Top 100 Prospects list Monday, one week before the MLB All-Star break, and a new Boston Red Sox minor leaguer cracked the midseason rankings.

Ceddanne Rafaela, who’s in the midst of a breakout campaign, joined holdovers Marcelo Mayer, Brayan Bello, Triston Casas and Nick Yorke, giving the Red Sox five players among the top 100.

Here’s where each currently ranks on BA’s list, per the July 11 update, along with their previous rankings in parentheses.

Marcelo Mayer, SS — 14 (11)

Brayan Bello, RHP — 24 (44)

Triston Casas, 1B — 29 (18)

Nick Yorke, 2B — 50 (30)

Ceddanne Rafaela, IF/OF — 84 (NR)

Jarren Duran appeared on the list earlier this season, but he’s now ineligible based on surpassing 130 MLB at-bats.

Bello made his MLB debut last week and is scheduled to start for Boston on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 23-year-old right-hander remains eligible, though, as he’s pitched fewer than 50 innings at the big league level.

Bello didn’t appear on BA’s preseason list, so his rise to No. 24 represents a rapid ascent. He’s the unquestioned top pitching prospect in the Red Sox’s system and quickly is gaining attention as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.