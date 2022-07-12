Bears Reportedly Hope ‘Change Of Scenery’ Aids N’Keal Harry After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The grass is greener on the other side, or at least that’s what the Chicago Bears reportedly are hoping for when it comes to N’Keal Harry.

The Bears traded for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver Tuesday, giving the New England Patriots a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in return, according to multiple reports.

Harry had a vastly disappointing three seasons in New England, but the Bears believe with the former first-round pick going to a new team, he may be worth the reclamation project after giving up practically nothing to acquire him.

“Sometimes a change of scenery is necessary,” a source told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports regarding Chicago’s thought process behind the trade.

Harry could find it easier to create a role for himself within Chicago’s offense with the Bears lacking the depth the Patriots have at wide receiver. Anderson noted the Bears are looking for Harry to bring competition to the position while continuing to develop.

Harry amassed just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his tenure with the Patriots. He started in four out of 12 games a season ago.

If Harry can catch on with Chicago, he’ll make a return trip to Foxboro this season in Week 7 when the Patriots host the Bears.