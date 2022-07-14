Best Infield Arm In Statcast Era Making Former Red Sox’s Job Dangerous

NESN Logo Sign In

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz is making a former Red Sox player’s job difficult with his record-setting throws from across the diamond.

Cruz, the No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is getting a chance to use his massive frame to become an instant Statcast darling. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound shortstop is posting mind-boggling numbers with his bat, legs and arm.

The freak of nature is not only in the 93rd percentile for max exit velocity but also the 99th percentile for sprint speed.

His ability to throw bullets from shortstop has made Michael Chavis’s time at first base quite a challenge, and frankly dangerous. Chavis, a former first-round pick of the Red Sox who was traded to the Pirates in exchange for reliever Austin Davis, has been put in harm’s way.

Cruz broke the Statcast record for an infield throw on Thursday afternoon, reaching 97.8 MPH. Chavis was responsible for corraling the missile with a first-base glove, which he somehow did.

While it’s currently illegal for a position player to wear a catcher’s mitt, Major League Baseball might have to make an exception for Pirates first basemen as long as Cruz is on the field.