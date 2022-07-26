Bill Belichick Has Seen These ‘Dramatic’ Improvements From Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has garnered rave reviews from many of his New England Patriots teammates since his promising rookie season ended six months ago.

Add his head coach to that list.

In his first virtual news conference of Patriots training camp, Bill Belichick delivered a sterling assessment of his second-year quarterback, saying Jones has improved dramatically this offseason.

“I think Mac’s done a great job,” Belichick said Tuesday morning. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, of opponent defenses, of situations. All those things. We’ve talked about all those things in varying degrees — some more emphasis than others — and the emphasis on maybe some other things will come later on. You can’t do it all at once.

“But yeah, he’s worked hard. He’s made tremendous strides. He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year than where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he (is) than he was a year ago.”

Jones completed 67.6% of his passes last season, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while leading all first-year signal-callers in nearly every passing category. He also earned a trip to his first Pro Bowl as an AFC alternate.

After his rookie year ended in a blowout loss to Buffalo in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, Jones took steps to improve his diet and physical conditioning, hone his knowledge of the Patriots’ offense — which underwent tweaks this offseason following the departure of longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels — and assume a more active leadership role. He spent the last several months traveling the country to throw with various Patriots pass-catchers, from big names like DeVante Parker to newly added roster long shots like Lil’Jordan Humphrey.