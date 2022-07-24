Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Jokes About Fiery Exchange With Bobby Dalbec

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time this season, tensions rose between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Alek Manoah had some choice words for Bobby Dalbec after striking out the Boston first baseman to end the sixth inning. Toronto’s starting pitcher turned and faced the Red Sox dugout after his initial barking, which prompted interim manager John Schneider to come out and restrain the 24-year-old.

It doesn’t take a master in lipreading to figure out what Manoah said to Dalbec. But when asked about the heated incident after the Blue Jays’ 4-1 win, the 2022 All-Star used the platform to satisfy one of his sponsors.

“I think I said, let’s go get some BioSteel. He’s like, nah, I’m gonna go get some Gatorade,” Manoah told reporters, per MLB.com. “So I was like, no, you need to go sit down. I’m going to get some BioSteel.”

Manoah’s sharp six-inning outing doomed the Red Sox, whose losing streak that predates the Major League Baseball All-Star break now sits at four games. Saturday’s defeat also marked another series loss to a division opponent for Boston. The Red Sox are 0-11-1 in series against American League teams this season as we creep closer to the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Alex Cora's team will try to avoid a sweep Sunday when Boston and Toronto wrap up their three-game set.