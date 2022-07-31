Boston Sports Send Tributes After Death Of Celtics Legend Bill Russell

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on Sunday, and the Boston sports world sent touching tributes on social media in support.

The Celtics sent out their own statement in honor of the 11-time NBA champion and civil rights icon. The Boston Bruins extended their condolences to Russell’s family.

“The Bruins mourn the passing of all-time Celtics great Bill Russell,” the Twitter statement read. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, the entire Celtics organization and all those who loved the Boston legend.”

The Bruins mourn the passing of all-time Celtics great Bill Russell. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, the entire Celtics organization and all those who loved the Boston legend. pic.twitter.com/VTxICNPh7v — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 31, 2022

In the New England Patriots’ tweet, they shared a 2016 photo where Russell threw the first pitch at Fenway Park with fellow Hall of Famers David Ortiz, Bobby Orr and Ty Law.

“A legend and a champion whose impact extends far beyond Boston sports,” the Patriots’ tweet read. “Our thoughts are with Bill Russell?s loved ones and the entire @celtics family.”

A legend and a champion whose impact extends far beyond Boston sports.



Our thoughts are with Bill Russell?s loved ones and the entire @celtics family. pic.twitter.com/WeywK9diPW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2022

The Red Sox were another major Boston sports team that sent a tribute to Russell. They sent out a tweet that read, “Bill Russell gave so much to Boston. He is a legend in every sense. Thank you, Bill. You will be missed.”