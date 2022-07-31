Boston Sports Send Tributes After Death Of Celtics Legend Bill Russell

Celtics legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on Sunday, and the Boston sports world sent touching tributes on social media in support.
The Celtics sent out their own statement in honor of the 11-time NBA champion and civil rights icon. The Boston Bruins extended their condolences to Russell’s family.
“The Bruins mourn the passing of all-time Celtics great Bill Russell,” the Twitter statement read. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, the entire Celtics organization and all those who loved the Boston legend.”
In the New England Patriots’ tweet, they shared a 2016 photo where Russell threw the first pitch at Fenway Park with fellow Hall of Famers David Ortiz, Bobby Orr and Ty Law.
“A legend and a champion whose impact extends far beyond Boston sports,” the Patriots’ tweet read. “Our thoughts are with Bill Russell?s loved ones and the entire @celtics family.”
The Red Sox were another major Boston sports team that sent a tribute to Russell. They sent out a tweet that read, “Bill Russell gave so much to Boston. He is a legend in every sense. Thank you, Bill. You will be missed.”
They also posted an image with a full statement.
“Bill Russell epitomized the success that we aspire to achieve — a quintessential champion who used his platform to stand up to the injustices of society and advocate for those whose voices are not always heard,” the Red Sox’s statement read. “His lifelong dedication to helping young children find mentors motivated us to develop the Red Sox Mentoring Challenge in his honor, and his strength in combating racism as a civil rights leader continues to resonate today.
“Out hearts are heavy as we send out deepest condolences to the Russell family. Please know that the fire that burned so bright in him will continue to inspire us at Fenway Park.”
Russell’s family announced his death with a statement on Twitter. Russell, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, will be remembered not only for his contributions on the court, but off the court as well.