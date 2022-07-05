Brayan Bello ‘Excited’ For Upcoming Start For Red Sox Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

After much hype and anticipation, Boston Red Sox fans will get their chance to see Brayan Bello take the mound at Fenway Park.

After Monday’s 6-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, WooSox pitcher Bello came out of manager Chad Tracy?s office with a smile on his face. The 23-year-old then went into the clubhouse and couldn’t hold in his excitement. He confirmed the news from Tracy; he will be called up from Worcester to Boston, and he will start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

“I’m 100 percent excited,” Bello said through translator and teammate Yolmer Sanchez, via MassLive’s Katie Morrison. “I just want to work hard and have a good game.”

Bello is the No. 1 pitching prospect in the Red Sox farm system, according to MLB’s top prospect list. He has been with Triple-A Worcester since May 14 after being called up from Double-A Portland, and he has put out impressive outings.

He has a 6-2 record with a 2.81 ERA in 51 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 72 batters, and Bello has quickly progressed through the minors — he started 2021 in High-A.

“I’m excited, one of my goals was to make it to the big leagues, and I can’t wait for Wednesday.” Bello said.

On Monday, Cora hinted at Bello’s call-up, and after Monday’s win over the Rays, the Red Sox manager admitted it has been fun to see the young pitchers perform well in the big leagues.