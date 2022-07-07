Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges In Russia, Denies Intent

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday marked the latest major development in the ongoing Brittney Griner saga.

Nearly five months after she was detained in a Moscow airport for having hashish oil on her person, Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges during her trial, per The Boston Globe, citing Russian news agencies. However, Griner claims she did not pack the vape cartridges on purpose.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner told the judge in English, which proceeded to be translated in Russian for the court, per ESPN.

Griner, 31, is set to appear in court again July 14. She faces “up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs,” according to ESPN.

The WNBA star’s guilty plea comes one day after United States president Joe Biden informed Griner’s wife, Cherelle, that he is doing everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center released. The State Department has classified Griner as wrongfully detained.

ESPN reports there is no timetable for the length of Griner’s trial.