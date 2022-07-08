Bruce Boudreau’s Reaction To Meeting Kevin Owens Highlight Of NHL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Boudreau has years of success as an NHL head coach, having won the Jack Adams Award while also reaching the conference finals. But he’s certainly not above getting starstruck.

The Vancouver Canucks coach got to live out what’s apparently a dream when he met WWE superstar Kevin Owens on Friday at the NHL draft in Montreal.

Owens, a Montreal native, surprised Boudreau as the coach sat for an interview with NHL Network. Nicknamed “Gabby” for having the gift of gab, Boudreau was initially rendered near-speechless.

The “Oh my god!” is the definition of genuine.

The chat continued on-air, as Boudreau quickly transitioned from talking about Vancouver’s young players to peppering Owens with questions about his status. Owens hasn’t been on WWE TV in a few weeks as he reportedly deals with an injury.

While that injury has kept Owens out of action, Boudreau wanted to know why Owens couldn’t do at least a little promo work in the meantime.