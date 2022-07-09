Bruins’ Don Sweeney Provides Latest On Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins fans must continue to be patient for the decisions of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Bergeron, who’s played his entire 18-year NHL career in Boston, has to decide whether he wants to remain a Bruin or retire. General manager Don Sweeney told reporters last week that the conversations he’s had with the Bruins captain have been positive, while president Cam Neely was optimistic about a Bergeron return, specifically pointing to an elbow procedure he underwent early in the offseason.

Both Sweeney and Neely were in Montreal this week for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. After the Bruins made their six selections, Sweeney met with reporters and, naturally, was asked about the futures of Bergeron and Krejci.

“He’s made real good indications to us that he’s trying to do it in the right manor, but until he makes a decision, we’ll wait. We could have a final decision by Wednesday,” Sweeney told reporters, per the team. “But again, he’s the only one who is going to make that statement.”

Make sure you leave your Wednesday open.

This is the first time any sort of timeline has been given on Bergeron making a decision.

As for Krejci, who spent last season playing in Czech Republic, his future isn’t as clear as Bergeron’s.