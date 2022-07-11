Bruins GM Don Sweeney Offers Latest On Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney continues to sound cautiously optimistic when asked about a pair of veterans returning to don the Black and Gold.

Sweeney, while speaking at an introductory press conference for new head coach Jim Montgomery, was asked for the latest on Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Bergeron, who’s played his enter 18-year career in Boston, has yet to announce whether he would retire or return to the Bruins.

“We’ve had discussions on Patrice and David. I think both have had positive (developments),” Sweeney said, as seen on NESN’s coverage. “As far as Patrice, real positive indications. He’s gone through his rehab and spent time with his family. He indicated he’ll come out in short order to make his declaration, but things have tracked along the right lines there.”

Krejci, 36, spent the previous season playing in Czech Republic. His potential return to the Bruins is a bit more questionable given that he played elsewhere the season prior.

“Recently I’ve had numerous conversations with David Krejci about what his plans are. He spent a lot of time with his family, as well, and his decision could be forthcoming. We’re hopeful that it’s with us. I think that we would welcome him back, we said that to him last year. We left the door open and, you know, we have to make the pieces of the puzzle fit together financially in a cap world. But I’ll do everything I possibly can to try and make that happen.”

Bergeron, who was named the Selke Trophy winner following the 2022 campaign, will enter his age-37 season.