Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Reportedly Rescinds Trade Request

The Jake DeBrusk era in Boston appears to be continuing, as the Bruins forward has reportedly withdrawn his trade request.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has reported that DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette has informed the Bruins that the 26-year-old winger would like to remain with the Bruins moving forward. DeBrusk has two years remaining on his current deal.

Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022

The desire for a new home didn’t last all that long for DeBrusk, who initially requested a trade in Nov. 2021 after spending the beginning of the 2021-22 season on the third line. DeBrusk received a promotion to the top line in Feb. 2022, where he would thrive playing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Trade talks quickly quieted with his improved play, and even led to a two-year contract extension prior to the NHL’s trade deadline.

DeBrusk finished the season with 42 points, just one short of his career high, and 22 even strength goals — a personal best.