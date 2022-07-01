Bruins Officially Hire Jim Montgomery As New Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Jim Montgomery has been hired as the 29th head coach in Boston Bruins franchise history.

Montgomery has previous head coaching experience, serving as the head man from the Dallas Stars in 2018-2019. The Stars made the Stanley Cup playoffs in Montgomery’s lone full season behind the bench, losing to the eventual champion St. Louis Blues.

Following his departure from Dallas, he would eventually join Craig Berube’s staff in St. Louis, leading the second-best power-play unit in hockey over that stretch.

“Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process, he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “We are excited for Jim to begin to make his imprint on our team.”

Prior to his arrival in the NHL, Montgomery was the head coach at the University of Denver from 2013-2018. In his five seasons at the helm, the Pioneers made five NCAA tournaments, winning the national championship in 2017.

One of Montgomery’s biggest assets might be his disposition. He’s been lauded in the past for positivity, and that’s apparently how he’ll try to get through to a Bruins team that has a solid mix of younger players and veterans.

“Montgomery has a reputation of being outgoing and engaging,” per a story on The Athletic with multiple bylines. “One of his acquaintances described him as a Pied Piper, good at encouraging players to follow his lead and get in line.”