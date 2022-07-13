Bruins Offseason: Under-The-Radar Moves Don Sweeney Could Make

NESN Logo Sign In

NHL free agency begins Wednesday when the new league year officially begins at noon ET.

When that happens, all the reported deals we’ve heard about in recent weeks and days will become official. The guess here is that among those announcements will be the returns of both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to the Bruins.

General manager Don Sweeney has made it no secret the Bruins are talking to the veteran centermen. Bergeron is an unrestricted free agent, but he has said he won’t play anywhere other than Boston. His decision comes down to whether he wants to play another season. Krejci, on the other hand, is mulling a return to the NHL after spending last season playing in his native Czech Republic.

Assuming both return, it will be fascinating to see how Sweeney maneuvers the salary cap. Krejci in his final season carried a cap hit north of $7 million. Bergeron’s number was just south of $7 million. The Bruins, according to Spotrac, have roughly $2.5 million in cap space with which to play right now. Obviously, those two players will take substantial cuts off their previous figures, but the cap gymnastics are required.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported Wednesday morning the Bruins are also looking at depth pieces, which isn’t surprising — Sweeney admitted as much earlier in the offseason.

With that in mind, here are some “under-the-radar” moves Boston could theoretically make once the league year begins.

Sign Tyler Bozak

Veteran Blues reporter Andy Strickland reported Tuesday night Bozak wants to continue to playing. The veteran forward is 36 years old, and according to Strickland, he’s looking for the right fit. Playing a depth role on a potential contender like the Bruins could satisfy that desire. He certainly isn’t the player he was with Toronto, but he can be trusted in his own zone and to kill penalties. There’s also some familiarity there, not just from in the division or the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. New Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was an assistant in St. Louis last season, so he’s familiar with Bozak’s work.