Bruins Sign Forward Jack Studnicka To Two-Year Contract

The Boston Bruins made news with a signing on Saturday, but it didn’t involve Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced that the team signed forward Jack Studnicka to a two-year contract, with his deal coming with an annual cap hit of $762,500. Studnicka’s contract will be a two-way deal for the upcoming season before turning into a one-way deal for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 23-year-old center appeared in 15 games with the Bruins last season, recording three assists. He has just one goal in 37 career games with Boston. Studnicka, who was selected in the second round at No. 53 overall by the Bruins in the 2017 NHL Draft, also played in 41 games last year for the Providence Bruins, compiling 10 goals and 25 assists for 35 points.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound forward may have an opportunity for more playing time with the Bruins this season, especially due to the uncertainty with Bergeron along with Brad Marchand being on the shelf to start off the year. With Curtis Lazar leaving Boston this offseason to sign with the Vancouver Canucks, it opens up a spot for Studnicka to potentially slot in on the fourth line.

This signing won’t produce the fireworks that Bergeron or Krejci would create, but it shows the Bruins believe Studnicka can live up to his potential going forward.