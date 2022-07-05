Bruins Sign Nick Wolff, Kyle Keyser to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extensions

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins made a pair of minor moves Tuesday afternoon.

Boston announced it signed defenseman Nick Wolff and goalie Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Keyser has a 15-19-15 record for the Providence Bruins through 44 games, while Wolff amassed 10 assists in 55 games for the P-Bruins. Keyser posted a 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage in 33 appearances with Providence during the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old goalie did get recalled to Boston in December but did not see game action. Keyser also has dealt with injuries for much of his young career.

Wolff signed with the B’s in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Due to Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk likely out to begin the 2022-23 NHL season due to injuries, Wolff could be an option to slot in on the blue line.

Keyser likely will see a majority of his playing time in Providence with the Bruins set at goalie with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark as he continues to work on his game.