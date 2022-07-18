Camille Kostek Makes Prediction About Rob Gronkowski’s NFL Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Camille Kostek has been through this process with Rob Gronkowski before.

Kostek, Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, watched the future Hall of Fame tight end retire from the NFL after the 2018 season only to return to the league ahead of the 2020 campaign. Gronkowski recently called it quits again even after Tom Brady put off his own retirement and committed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming campaign.

Gronkowski recently sounded pretty sure of his decision, claiming even a call from Brady wouldn’t motivate him to strap the pads back on. But Kostek isn’t so sure the four-time Super Bowl champion has played in his last NFL game.

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek told Sports Illustrated, as transcribed by The Spun. “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'”

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini recently reported health was a major reason why Gronkowski shut down the idea of another comeback with such conviction. So who knows, maybe Gronk will redevelop the football itch once his body is back at 100%.