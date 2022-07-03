Celtics Fans Will Love This Tweet From Malcolm Brogdon Following Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The newest member of the Boston Celtics is pressing the right buttons to quickly endear himself to the hometown fanbase.

Malcolm Brogdon, who the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Indiana Pacers on Friday, took to social media on Saturday to express his mindset about coming to Boston. Brogdon sent out a tweet captioned, “One goal,” and there’s no doubt Celtics fans will love what the guard is all about as he gets set to join his new team.

It was a good choice from Brogdon to choose a picture with a Celtics championship banner in the background. Boston brought the banners down to court level during the 2020-21 campaign when fans weren’t allowed to attend games for a majority of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from this tweet from Brogdon, he has also said the right things about coming on board with the Celtics as he looks to be the missing piece to banner No. 18 for the organization.