Celtics Hire Coaching Trail Blazer To 2022 Summer League Staff

The Boston Celtics have been a busy team at the start of free agency. They’ve added big-name rotational players to their roster, local products to their Summer League team and now, a trail blazer in the coaching community to their Summer League coaching staff.

The Celtics have hired Tamara Moore, a former WNBA player and current men’s college basketball coach, to their 2022 Summer League coaching staff, Moore announced via Twitter.

“Proud to announce I have OFFICIALLY been offered the chance to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach for the Summer League Team in Las Vegas this season. Thank you Allison Feaster, Stacy Lovelace & Taj McWilliams-Franklin (My WNBA Sisters)” Moore wrote.

Moore is a trail blazer in the coaching industry, as she became the first Black woman to coach a men’s collegiate basketball team when she was hired as head coach of Mesabi Range College — a junior college in Virginia, Minnesota — in 2020. The 42-year-old played seven seasons in the WNBA for seven different teams, winning a WNBA championship with the Detroit Shock in 2003.

Moore will join a staff that is expected to be headed up by assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, who lead the squad to the 2021 Summer League championship game.