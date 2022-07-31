Celtics Release Statement After Death Of NBA Legend Bill Russell

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are in mourning following the death of 11-time NBA champion and franchise legend Bill Russell.

Russell died at the age of 88 on Sunday, as announced by his family.

The news prompted many to offer their heartfelt sympathies, with the Celtics organization releasing a statement Sunday afternoon, as well.

“To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was,” the Celtics wrote.

“Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports — an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach,” the statement continued. “Bill Russell’s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court.

“Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as well as past and present Celtics players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Paul Pierce, also reacted with statements and tributes Sunday.