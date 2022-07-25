Celtics Reportedly Competing With These Teams In Kevin Durant Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Not acquiring Kevin Durant might prove to be a double-edged sword for the Celtics.

In addition to not forming a superstar tandem with Jayson Tatum, Durant potentially could give the C’s nightmares by joining one of Boston’s fiercest rivals in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics reportedly have entered the Durant sweepstakes, but the reigning East champs aren’t the only team kicking the tires on the 12-time All-Star. The Athletic’s Shams Charania shed light on the current state of the KD market in a column published Monday morning.

“After the Phoenix Suns matched Indiana’s $133 million maximum offer sheet to Deandre Ayton, the list of suitors for Durant became clearer,” Charania wrote. “With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be all but eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic.”

The Heat have been attached to Durant in rumors ever since the 33-year-old reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. One report even indicated Miami planned to “exhaust all options” in trying to bring the superstar forward to South Beach.

The fact of the matter is, the Celtics are better positioned than the Heat to execute a Durant trade given their treasure trove of appealing assets. It seemingly will all boil down to Boston’s willingness to meet Brooklyn’s demands.