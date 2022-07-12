Celtics Reportedly ‘Don’t Intend’ To Sign This Veteran Center

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are in need of center depth this offseason, but it appears they won’t be looking for Aron Baynes to provide it to them.

The nine-year NBA center held a workout in Las Vegas on July 8 in hopes to make a return to he association. Baynes missed the 2021-22 season due to a spinal cord injury he suffered when he fell in the bathroom while with the Australian national team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Celtics made the big splash move of the summer with their trade for Malcolm Brogdon, but according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Baynes won’t be another addition Boston makes.

“Was told that the Celtics checked in on Aron Baynes? situation but don?t intend to sign the veteran big man,” Himmelsbach tweeted Monday.

Baynes, who played two seasons in Boston from 2017-2019, was a favorite of Brad Stevens back when he was head coach of the Celtics. However, as president of basketball operations, it appears Stevens is keeping his options open as Boston are reportedly intent on bringing in a back-up big man to the roster.

Since his days in Boston, Baynes has turned himself into a stretch center who can play tough defense and shoot from beyond the arc at a moderate level. His signing with an NBA team would make for an incredible comeback story after an injury that appeared to be not only career-threatening but life-threatening.