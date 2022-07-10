Celtics Reportedly Intent On Adding Big Man, Here Are Five Options

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have had a busy start to their offseason, which has many people — including star Jayson Tatum — excited about what’s to come. But according to recent reports, they may not be done.

“I was told that if the Celtics don’t sign somebody via free agency, a big man that is, they will look to the trade market,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes said on NBA TV’s broadcast of a Summer League game between the Celtics and Heat. “To see if they can bring someone in to help back up Robert Williams.”

It is expected the Celtics will continue to roll out Al Horford and Williams in the starting unit. Adding another big would allow the Celtics to offset some of Horford and Williams’ regular season minutes to help keep them fresh for the postseason following their long run in 2021-22.

You’d like to hear about some of the potential options at Boston’s disposal? You bet!

Dwight Howard, Free Agent

Since he’s a big name, Howard joining the Celtics has been floated a number of times over the past few years. But the fact of the matter is, Dwight Howard fits the current iteration of the Celtics. Howard averaged 6.2 points on 61.2% shooting while grabbing 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game for the Lakers last season. Boards and blocks are always a need, and that is exactly what the 37-year-old Howard does at this point in his career.

Demarcus Cousins, Free Agent

Speaking of players who are constantly linked to the Celtics, Cousins has fully embraced a bench role in recent seasons and could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a team who has two high-quality bigs. Boogie averaged nine points and 5.6 rebounds in 48 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets in 2021-22. A far less consistent player than Howard, Cousins’ value comes in the fact that he can still explode on any given night. With an oft-injured starting center and a 36-year-old forward/center, the Celtics may find increased value in Cousins.

Aron Baynes, Free Agent

This one is simple. The Celtics — and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens in particular — love Aron Baynes. He’s served as a quality big man behind Horford before and could bring some added physicality to a defensive-minded team. Baynes held a showcase for NBA teams in Las Vegas after his year-long absence due to a freak injury, and it was the reported the Celtics were in attendance.