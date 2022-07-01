Celtics Reportedly Set To Re-Sign Bench Pair To Multi-Year Deals

NESN Logo Sign In

The start of NBA free agency has been hectic for the Boston Celtics, as they’ve been involved with a number of outside players and teams in the early hours of the period, but they still had time to take care of two of their own.

After signing forward Danilo Gallinari to a multi-year deal and trading for former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics are expected to re-sign forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet to multi-year deals.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the Kornet deal, while Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe broke the news of Hauser’s coming deal.

Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

According to a league source, the Celtics are expected to agree to a multi-year deal with Sam Hauser when the dust clears in the coming days, too.

Boston made that route pretty clear when it declined Hauser's team option for next year. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2022

Neither Kornet nor Hauser played big roles for Boston in their NBA Finals run last season, as the pair averaged a total of 13.2 minutes per game in the regular season, and 4.2 minutes per game in the postseason.

After the Celtics added to their rotational depth, the signings will likely just serve as added depth to the end of their bench, with Hauser earning time to develop after a strong shooting start (43% from 3-point range) in his rookie season.