Celtics Reportedly Set To Re-Sign Bench Pair To Multi-Year Deals

Kornet and Hauser are back in the mix

The start of NBA free agency has been hectic for the Boston Celtics, as they’ve been involved with a number of outside players and teams in the early hours of the period, but they still had time to take care of two of their own.

After signing forward Danilo Gallinari to a multi-year deal and trading for former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics are expected to re-sign forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet to multi-year deals.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the Kornet deal, while Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe broke the news of Hauser’s coming deal.

Neither Kornet nor Hauser played big roles for Boston in their NBA Finals run last season, as the pair averaged a total of 13.2 minutes per game in the regular season, and 4.2 minutes per game in the postseason.

After the Celtics added to their rotational depth, the signings will likely just serve as added depth to the end of their bench, with Hauser earning time to develop after a strong shooting start (43% from 3-point range) in his rookie season.

