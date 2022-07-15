Celtics Rookie Notches Impressive Double-Double In Summer League Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics received an impressive showing from a rookie guard during Thursday’s 108-91 Summer League victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

JD Davison put on a standout performance in just his fourth Summer League appearance, leading the Celtics with 28 points,10 assists, five assists and three steals while shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point territory.

It didn’t take too long for Davison to get hot, finishing the first half with 19 points — just a point shy of his total in three previous Summer League games combined.

JD Davison was EVERYWHERE for the @celtics in their #NBA2K23SummerLeague win!@jddavison10: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/R6aTEI6J4x — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2022

Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire praised Davison during the NBA TV broadcast.

“I think he has a great feel for the game, he has a nice pace…” Stoudamire said on the broadcast. “I really look forward to being able to see his growth as a player.”

Damon Stoudamire likes what he sees early on from @jddavison10 ?? pic.twitter.com/RCkj84azCS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 14, 2022

Davidson was selected by the Celtics in the second round at No. 53 overall of the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. His 28-point total tops his collegiate career-high of 20 points.