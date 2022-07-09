Celtics Sign 2022 Draft Pick JD Davison To Two-Way Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a busy Saturday for the Boston Celtics, as they’ve made another roster move from Las Vegas’ Summer League.

After making their moves for Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet official, Boston announced they have signed 2022 draft pick JD Davison to a two-way contract.

We have signed @jddavison10 to a two-way contract ?? pic.twitter.com/oLeXz1AgLP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 9, 2022

The rookie out of Alabama was selected with the No. 53 overall pick on June 24 and has spent the past week practicing with the Celtics ahead of their Summer League debut Saturday against the Miami Heat in Las Vegas. In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Davison spoke about how he could potentially help the Celtics in his rookie season.

“Boston you really gotta play defense,” Davison said. “They are one of the best defenses in the league so you got to come in here and be a dog. So I think I can help them improve on that and just be a dog defensively.”

After signing Davison to a two-way contract, the Celtics have three NBA roster spots and one two-way spot available.