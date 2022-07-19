Celtics To Allow Evan Fournier TPE To Expire, Here’s What They Have Left

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics had a busy offseason, and it looks as though president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is done making splash moves.

The Celtics added significant reinforcements to its bench, signing forward Danilo Gallinari and trading for guard Malcolm Brogdon — two moves in which Boston received high grades. Now, as they sit more than 10 players deep, they’ve chosen to allow their largest traded player exception to expire.

Boston’s $17.1 million TPE — which it received for trading Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks — expired Monday, leaving the team with six TPEs at its disposal. Five are worth less than $2.2 million, with their current largest being worth $6.9 million created in the Juancho Hernangomez trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics are currently more than $20 million over the luxury tax, pretty much locking in the fact they’re done making moves.