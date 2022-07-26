Chaim Bloom Believes Nobody ‘Should Be Writing Off’ Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won’t let the sky is falling feeling currently surrounding the Boston Red Sox change his optimistic outlook of what he believes the team can still achieve.

Despite the plethora of injuries the Red Sox face, including to ace Chris Sale, along with Boston losing 13 out of its last 17 games heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Bloom isn’t anywhere close to waving the white flag on the season.

“It almost felt to me like between (the Sale injury) and what happened over the weekend, it got to where everybody just wrote us off,” Bloom told NESN’s Tom Caron, as seen on the network’s pregame coverage. “I don’t think people should be writing us off. I think even just this season alone we’ve been in worst spots than this. I know we’re banged up, and losing Chris, I don’t want to minimize that, it’s meaningful, but we still have a lot of talent. When we play well, we can win games.”

Even with their lackluster performances of late, the Red Sox are still in the hunt for the playoffs, trailing the Seattle Mariners by three games for the third and final Wild Card spot, heading into Tuesday.

And for Bloom, he’s pointing to last year as all the evidence he needs of a team that can turn things around and put together a run over the second half of the season.

“There’s so many ups and downs in a season, even a good season,” Bloom told Caron. “Look at us last year. We almost got to the World Series and there were points when we felt like we were on top of the world, and there were points where it felt like the season was over. I remember plenty of people who watched this team saying the season was over at various points before we ended up popping bottles.”