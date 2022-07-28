Chaim Bloom Adamant Xander Bogaerts Trade ‘Not On (Red Sox’s) Radar’

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom doesn’t like to speak in absolutes, so he’s not exactly rushing to consider the Boston Red Sox “buyers” or “sellers” with the Aug. 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching.

Just like the Red Sox chief baseball officer is unwilling to consider any player “untouchable,” although it’s in some cases obvious who could be dealt and who likely is staying put for the remainder of 2022.

Xander Bogaerts is an interesting case because he can opt out of his contract after this season, a likely scenario given his continued production and the probability of him landing a more lucrative deal — either with the Red Sox or another club — upon reaching free agency.

But Bloom made it clear Thursday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Boston hasn’t discussed Bogaerts — or Rafael Devers, for that matter — in any trade negotiations with teams across the league.

“You know where I stand, and where we all stand, on Xander and on Raffy,” Bloom said. “We just haven’t discussed them with other clubs, and we’re not planning to.”

Asked another way: Can Bloom guarantee Bogaerts will be a member of the Red Sox on Aug. 3?

“I just think to make those types of guarantees is kind of silly,” Bloom said. “But I will say this: I cannot conceive of a set of circumstances between now and Aug. 3 that would change that. I don’t like to say things that I absolutely can’t back up, but I don’t know what would change that situation, because it’s not something that’s on our radar — for him not to be here — in any way, shape or form.”