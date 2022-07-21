Charles Barkley Comments On ‘Selective Outrage’ Toward LIV Golf Tour

NESN Logo Sign In

LIV Golf has attracted the biggest names in the sport, but it has faced backlash as the 2021-founded golf league continues to grow.

The league appears to be setting up a broadcast crew for its tour. They reportedly added golf analyst David Feherty on July 18, and they have courted NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who current works for Turner Broadcasting and is part of the renowned TNT show “Inside the NBA.”

Barkley, 59, met with LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday, and based on his conversation with Norman and New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the NBA Hall of Famer appears to be open to the idea of joining the Saudi-backed golf league.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley told Marchand on Thursday. “I don?t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback.”

Barkley is under contract with Turner for three more years and $30 million, according to The Post’s sources.

Barkley’s commitment to LIV is further illustrated as he will play in the Pro-Am portion of the LIV event from July 29-July 31 at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Despite protests from 9/11 groups, former U.S. President Donald Trump has encouraged golfers to leave the PGA Tour and take the money LIV has offered to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Tiger Woods also was offered a large sum of money to join the league, but unlike the former, Woods has declined and has criticized defectors of the PGA Tour.