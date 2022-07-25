Charles Barkley Gives LIV Golf Deadline, ‘Of Course It’s About The Money’

NESN Logo Sign In

Charles Barkley has set a date for his potential offer from the LIV Golf Series.

Barkley has met with LIV to discuss a potential role within the organization, and on Thursday he will know whether or not they will move forward with a partnership.

“I’m gonna give them a deadline,” Barkley said in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “The deadline’s going to be Thursday. I’m playing in the Pro-Am on Thursday… at some point we’re going to talk. I’m not going to keep TNT in limbo. To be honest with you, I don’t think it’s fair to them.

“I’m not just going to be no show pony… Don’t be wasting my time, I’m not going to waste your time. But when I leave New Jersey on Thursday night, when I leave the golf course, if I don’t have an offer in hand it’s over.”

In their short existence, LIV Golf has made a name for themselves by dishing out money to the biggest names in and around golf. Barkley — potentially set to become the next person to cash in on their spending — says he understands how LIV golfers could be persuaded by the money.

“Somebody said Phil Mickelson got $200 million, I’m like, ‘You take that money!’ Somebody says Dustin Johnson got $150 million, and Bryson and Brooks, I’m like, ‘$150 million to play golf 15 times a year?’ I have no problem with those guys taking that money. If they offer me something crazy, I’m gonna take it too!

“I’m not going to get on here and say ‘It’s not about the money’. Of course it’s about the money.”