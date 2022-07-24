Check Out Baseball Hall Of Fame Plaque Honoring Inductee David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz officially has a new home in Cooperstown.

The Boston Red Sox legend was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday as the headliner of the 2022 class. Boston’s three-time World Series champion was voted into The Hall his first year on the ballot after earning nearly 78% of the vote.

Ortiz was presented a plaque that now will remain in Cooperstown, and you can check it out here.

The plaque described Ortiz as follows: “Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in 10-year stretch. Eight times named top designated hitter while learning 10 All Star selections. Drove in 100-or-more runs in 10 seasons, leading American League three times. His 541 home runs, 632 doubles and 1,768 RBI our all-time highs among designated hitters. Extra innings walk-off hits in Games 4 and 5 of 2004 ALCS. Netted series MVP honors, set AL record for batting average (.688) en route to 2013 World Series MVP.”

Ortiz, a fan-favorite in Boston, also delivered a speech that Red Sox fans will love. After Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and countless former teammates praised Ortiz before the official induction, he also shared his admiration for Boston and the organization.