Check Out David Ortiz Sights, Sounds From Hall Of Fame Parade

Sunday won’t be the first time David Ortiz is celebrated in Cooperstown.
Ortiz is spending the weekend in Central New York as he receives baseball’s highest individual honor: induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. One day before the Boston Red Sox legend takes the podium to give what figures to be a memorable speech, Ortiz was a main attraction in a parade through the streets of one of baseball’s most important cities.
The iconic slugger waved on as he was showered with “Papi” chants among other showings of adoration.
Receiving a hero’s welcome in New York probably is something Ortiz never could have dreamed of when he was tormenting the Yankees. But after a terrific 20 years in the big leagues, the three-time World Series champion deserves every act of praise that comes his way.