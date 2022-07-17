Christopher Bell Takes Victory In Ambettor 301 At New Hampshire

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; the win secured his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The JGB driver became the 14th different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series — the most after 20 races since 2011, per NBC Sports. There are six races remaining the season.

Bell entered the race on the bubble at 16th place in the standings. The win was his first in New Hampshire and his second in 93 starts. Dustin Long of NBC Sports noted how significant the win was for the JGR driver.

“If Christopher Bell wins today, that would move Martin Truex Jr. to the playoff cutline and in jeopardy of another winner bumping him out of the playoff picture,” Long wrote. “And this after Truex won 2 stages today before getting stuck in traffic and not able to go anywhere.”

Bell took the lead from Cup Series leader Chase Elliott on Lap 260, and he did not relinquish the lead, having led for 42 laps. As Long stated, Bell’s teammate, Truex won the first two stages of the Ambetter 301. He held his led for 173 laps.

“I’ll tell you what, that was a hell of a race from my viewpoint. That was so much fun,” Bell said on NBC Sports.

There was plenty of action after a brief rain delay due to severe weather in the area. Four cautions were issued within the first 93 laps of the race –including one within the first four laps — at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon also got in a dustup on Lap 164.

THEY'RE FIGHTING WITH THEIR CARS!



Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon are wrecking each other down the backstretch! #NASCAR



? : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qU1LM2tZgZ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2022

Bell had 14-to-1 odds to win at NHMS, according to BetMGM. If you bet $100 on Bell to come out the winner at the Granite State, you earned a pay out of $1,500. The JGR driver had the confidence he could win at NHMS, but Bell admitted he couldn’t believe the thought became a reality.

“Just looking at all this, look at the crowd, winning Cup races is hard,” Bell said. “It just seems like we’ve been so close, and we’ve fallen off a little bit last week. I was talking to my best friend, and I told him earlier in the year I felt like we were right on the verge of winning. In the last couple of weeks, I felt like we were pretty far away, but here we are.”

Bell secured his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and he was able to overcome his fear of shellfish to bask in his victory.