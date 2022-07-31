Collecting Stories From Celtics Legend Bill Russell’s Life, Career

The world lost a giant on Sunday, as former Boston Celtics center and sporting icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.
The loss of Russell was immediately met with grief, tributes and a plethora of stories about his legendary life and career. Here are some memorable ones shared on Twitter:
Advice to a fellow Boston legend.
Russell once shared an anecdote with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about the power in having different kinds of leaders.
Being Jackie Robinson’s favorite athlete.
In an interview where he told San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan that he was his favorite player, Russell shared that he was Jackie Robinson’s favorite.
A great multi-sport athlete.
Russell once shared that he turned down the Olympics as a high-jumper, being that it would interfere with his basketball career.
Respect for a fellow legend.
Two legends. Enough said.
A truthful coach.
Russell didn’t mince words when he was coaching the Sacramento Kings.
Getting friendly with Wilt.
Wilt Chamberlain shared a Thanksgiving Day story about Russell that drew a loud cackle from the 11-time champion.
Another legendary cackle.
Apparently Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hated former Cleveland Cavaliers owner Ted Stepien.
No caption needed.