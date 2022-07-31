Collecting Stories From Celtics Legend Bill Russell’s Life, Career

NESN Logo Sign In

The world lost a giant on Sunday, as former Boston Celtics center and sporting icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.

The loss of Russell was immediately met with grief, tributes and a plethora of stories about his legendary life and career. Here are some memorable ones shared on Twitter:

Advice to a fellow Boston legend.

Russell once shared an anecdote with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about the power in having different kinds of leaders.

Big or small, Bill Russell left a mark on all those he crossed paths with.



From 2016: Just one of many lessons Bill Belichick took away from the legendary leader. pic.twitter.com/oxJYmFmjXg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2022

Being Jackie Robinson’s favorite athlete.

In an interview where he told San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan that he was his favorite player, Russell shared that he was Jackie Robinson’s favorite.

Rest In Peace Mr. Bill Russell.



Here is a chat he did with Spurs' Tim Duncan about the game, their similarities, how Russell called Duncan his favorite player and more. #nba #billrussell #celtics #gospursgo #porvida pic.twitter.com/kBGNDJmAAh — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 31, 2022

A great multi-sport athlete.

Russell once shared that he turned down the Olympics as a high-jumper, being that it would interfere with his basketball career.