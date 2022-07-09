Connor Seabold, Rafael Devers Exit Red Sox-Yankees With Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox can’t catch a break with injuries.

Boston’s pitching staff was hit with another injury Friday night as Connor Seabold exited the game with right forearm extensor tightness, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. The 26-year-old went 2 2/3 innings on the day he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Rafael Devers was named All-Star starter on Friday night, but he also was forced to exit Friday’s game against the New York Yankees due to lower back pain. Franchy Cordero was brought in at right field and Christian Arroyo shifted from the outfield to third base.

Devers sat out two games before the Yankees series with lower back and hamstring issues.

Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi are working their way back through appearances in Worcester on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Michael Wacha was placed on the injured list Friday, joining a group including Rich Hill. Chris Sale and James Paxton, who have not played with Boston yet, continue to work their way back from injury.

The Red Sox will once again have to rely on a “next man up” mentality until they can be at full strength again.