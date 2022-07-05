CT Sun Notebook: Brionna Jones Impresses With OT Block Vs. Mystics

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones had a huge block against Washington Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud with about two seconds remaining in Sunday’s overtime victory.

The defensive effort of Jones was crucial in helping the Sun storm back from a 17-point deficit and secure an important win.

“Bri Jones’s defense was key,” Sun head coach Curt Miller said following the 74-72 victory over the Mystics. “A huge block there in overtime.”

Sun guard Courtney Williams was also impressed by the game-saving defensive play from Jones, who was last year’s WNBA Most Improved Player.

“We were hyped. That was an amazing play,” Williams said. “… For Breezy to be in that help side and get that block, that was huge.”

The 6-foot-3 Jones has provided a stellar interior presence on the defensive side of the floor for the Sun, as she is second on the team in blocks per game.

The block against the Mystics made its way into the number six slot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Ten on Sunday.