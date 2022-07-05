CT Sun Notebook: Brionna Jones Impresses With OT Block Vs. Mystics

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones had a huge block against Washington Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud with about two seconds remaining in Sunday’s overtime victory.
The defensive effort of Jones was crucial in helping the Sun storm back from a 17-point deficit and secure an important win.
“Bri Jones’s defense was key,” Sun head coach Curt Miller said following the 74-72 victory over the Mystics. “A huge block there in overtime.”
Sun guard Courtney Williams was also impressed by the game-saving defensive play from Jones, who was last year’s WNBA Most Improved Player.
“We were hyped. That was an amazing play,” Williams said. “… For Breezy to be in that help side and get that block, that was huge.”
The 6-foot-3 Jones has provided a stellar interior presence on the defensive side of the floor for the Sun, as she is second on the team in blocks per game.
The block against the Mystics made its way into the number six slot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Ten on Sunday.
Here are more CT Sun notes:
— The Connecticut Sun split their two games this past week against the Chicago Sky on June 29 and the Washington Mystics on July 3. The Sun now stand at 14-7.
— In the last two games, Alyssa Thomas has put up some big numbers. In Wednesday’s loss to the Sky, she had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. She also put up 23 points in the overtime win against the Mystics, 14 of which came in the second half. The forward had a big presence underneath as well, finishing the night with nine rebounds.
— The All-Star teams were drafted on Saturday. Jonquel Jones is a starter for Team Stewart in the WNBA All-Star game. Brionna Jones and Thomas are reserves. Thomas joins Jonquel Jones on Breanna Stewart’s squad, and Brionna Jones is a part of A’ja Wilson’s team.
— The Sun go on the road to face the Dallas Wings Tuesday. They’ll look to carry over the momentum from last game’s nail-biting win. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on NESN+.
— The WNBA All-Star game is on July 10 at 1 p.m. ET at the Chicago Sky’s Wintrust Arena. Check it out on ABC to see how the three CT Sun All-Stars perform.