CT Sun Roster Update: Jazmine Jones, Joyner Holmes Are Back

NESN Logo Sign In

After being waived by the Connecticut Sun on June 24, Jazmine Jones and Joyner Holmes have been added back to the Sun roster on seven-day contracts. The move was announced via the Sun’s official Twitter account.

Jones, a 6-foot guard, was picked up by the Sun on June 15 and spent just over a week on the squad before being released. She played in three games with the Sun, clocking 11 minutes in a win against the Atlanta Dream on her first day with the squad.

Coming out of Texas, the 6-foot-3 forward Holmes was drafted 19th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2020 WNBA Draft. On May 26, 2020, she was waived by the Storm, signing as a free agent with the New York Liberty a month later. She played in one game with the Liberty in 2021 before heading to the Las Vegas Aces where she played in four games.

This season, Holmes has played in 13 contests with the Sun, averaging 7.1 minutes per game. Over that time, she has shot 31.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

We’ll have to wait and see how Jones and Holmes contribute over the next week of Sun play. Hopefully they can have a significant impact in the game today at 1 p.m. ET against the Washington Mystics and Tuesday where they face the Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET. Catch the game against the Wings on NESN+.