CT Sun Wrap: Alyssa Thomas Makes History In Win Vs. Lynx

The Connecticut Sun came out on top in their first matchup against the Minnesota Lynx this season, 94-84, on Friday at the Target Center.

The Sun advanced to 18-9, while the Lynx fell to 10-18.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun squad looked great on the offensive end of the court, shooting 55.2% from the field, the best of the season so far. They finished the night with five players in double digits, one of which being newcomer Bria Hartley off the bench with 11 points. Not only did five players finish the game with at least 10 points, every player who participated in the game scored. They did the same in their first game after the All-Star break against the Atlanta Dream.

Taking advantage of the Lynx’s mistakes worked well for the Sun. At the half, the Sun forced 12 turnovers and scored 14 points off of them. Without Jonquel Jones for the third game straight due to health and safety protocols, the rest of the squad had to step up and did so effectively.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Alyssa Thomas recorded a triple-double on the night, the first in Sun history and first of her WNBA career. Her impact was noticeable on offense and defense. The forward recorded 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

— DeWanna Bonner had a huge night for the Sun, making an impact on both ends of the court. The forward recorded 20 points, four rebounds and one block. This was her second-highest scoring output on the season.