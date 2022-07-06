CT Sun Wrap: Courtney Williams’ Big Night Not Enough To Surpass Wings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun came up short on the road against the Dallas Wings, 82-71, on Tuesday at College Park Center.

The Sun fell to 14-8 while the Wings improved to 10-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Courtney Williams appeared to be the best player on the court on Tuesday, regardless of the result. She was impactful on both sides of the court, further proving her versatility.

The 5-foot-8 guard put up some big numbers. She brought the heat on offense and finished the night with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Two of her 10 points in the opening frame stemmed from an impressive take to the hoop on a floater from the baseline.

Her ability to get the team going was evident, especially in the first half where they trailed by just three points at halftime. She is an important piece of the Sun puzzle between her leadership skills and her performance game-to-game.

STARS OF THE GAME