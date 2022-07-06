CT Sun Wrap: Courtney Williams’ Big Night Not Enough To Surpass Wings

The Connecticut Sun came up short on the road against the Dallas Wings, 82-71, on Tuesday at College Park Center.
The Sun fell to 14-8 while the Wings improved to 10-12.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Courtney Williams appeared to be the best player on the court on Tuesday, regardless of the result. She was impactful on both sides of the court, further proving her versatility.
The 5-foot-8 guard put up some big numbers. She brought the heat on offense and finished the night with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Two of her 10 points in the opening frame stemmed from an impressive take to the hoop on a floater from the baseline.
Her ability to get the team going was evident, especially in the first half where they trailed by just three points at halftime. She is an important piece of the Sun puzzle between her leadership skills and her performance game-to-game.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Williams was key to the Sun’s performance, recording the aforementioned game-high 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
— DeWanna Bonner got hot as the game went along. The forward finished the night with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
— Arike Ogunbowale led the night for Dallas. Her 20 points, four rebounds and three assists were crucial overall to the Wings, adding a tally to the win column.
WAGER WATCH
The Sun had a total team points over/under of 83.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Under hit with ease as the Sun only scored 71 points. A $110 bet paid out $210.
UP NEXT
The Sun head into the All-Star break, with Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones traveling to Chicago for Sunday’s All-Star game. Connecticut’s next game following the break will be in Indiana to face Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever on July 13 at 12 p.m. ET, which you can catch on NESN.