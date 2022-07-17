CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones-Less Sun Fall To First-Place Aces

NESN Logo Sign In

After returning from the WNBA All-Star break strong, the Connecticut Sun checked back into the loss column Sunday afternoon.

The shorthanded Sun suffered a 91-83 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena to the Las Vegas Aces, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Connecticut dropped to 16-9, while Las Vegas improved to 18-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun were delivered some tough news on the eve of this important matchup.

Connecticut found out late Saturday night that Jonquel Jones would not be available to play against the Aces, as the reigning league MVP was placed in the WNBA’s health and safety protocols. While there are no moral victories in professional sports, the Sun definitely can find a silver lining in Sunday’s showing.

DeWanna Bonner and company came out strong, as they limited one of the league’s better offenses to only 14 first-quarter points. Las Vegas started to find a groove after its ugly opening frame, but Connecticut never let the contest get out of hand.

“We knew it was a big game,” Bonner told ESPN’s Holly Rowe ahead of the fourth quarter. “We just kind of all texted each other, like, ‘All right. We just have to rally together.’ …J.J, we’re here. We got you, we’re fighting.”