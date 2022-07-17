CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones-Less Sun Fall To First-Place Aces

After returning from the WNBA All-Star break strong, the Connecticut Sun checked back into the loss column Sunday afternoon.
The shorthanded Sun suffered a 91-83 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena to the Las Vegas Aces, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Connecticut dropped to 16-9, while Las Vegas improved to 18-7.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Sun were delivered some tough news on the eve of this important matchup.
Connecticut found out late Saturday night that Jonquel Jones would not be available to play against the Aces, as the reigning league MVP was placed in the WNBA’s health and safety protocols. While there are no moral victories in professional sports, the Sun definitely can find a silver lining in Sunday’s showing.
DeWanna Bonner and company came out strong, as they limited one of the league’s better offenses to only 14 first-quarter points. Las Vegas started to find a groove after its ugly opening frame, but Connecticut never let the contest get out of hand.
“We knew it was a big game,” Bonner told ESPN’s Holly Rowe ahead of the fourth quarter. “We just kind of all texted each other, like, ‘All right. We just have to rally together.’ …J.J, we’re here. We got you, we’re fighting.”
The Sun battled to the bitter end, even when the Aces appeared to be in complete control thanks to double-digit leads in the fourth quarter. Connecticut flirted with an impressive comeback when a Natisha Hiedeman 3-pointer with 1:15 left cut Las Vegas’ lead to only five. But that’s as close as the Sun would get in crunch time, as the Aces successfully were able to put the finishing touches on a road win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— All-Star Game MVP Kelsey Plum posted a game-high 22 points to go along with four assists. Running mate A’ja Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, logged 20 points and pulled down six rebounds.
— Bonner registered a team-high 19 points and collected seven boards. Her rebound total nearly was doubled by Alyssa Thomas, who grabbed 13 of them.
— Chelsea Gray really stepped up for visitors. The 2014 first-round draft pick notched 21 points and dished out nine assists.
— Brionna Jones, Courtney Williams and Hiedeman all scored 16 points for the Sun.
WAGER WATCH
