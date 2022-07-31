CT Sun Wrap: Sun Come Up Short To Sky In OT Despite All-Around Effort

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun came up just short against the Chicago Sky, 95-92, in overtime Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun fell to 20-10 while the Sky improved to 23-7.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun got off to a very slow start. Chicago capitalized on Connecticut’s turnovers and went up 27-17 at the end of the first quarter. The Sky controlled the game by dominating in the paint, where they scored 62 of their 95 points. The Sun were careless with the ball and dug themselves an early hole.

The Sun had a huge comeback in the second quarter. Connecticut erased a 16-point deficit with a 17-0 run. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points in the first half. The second half was tight the rest of the way, including numerous lead changes.

The game headed to overtime, where the Sky finished off the victory with a 9-0 run. Six Connecticut players ended the day in double figures.

STARS OF THE GAME

— DeWanna Bonner had herself a game. She finished the day with a season-high 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.