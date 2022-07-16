CT Sun Wrap: Sun Cruise Past Dream With All-Around Team Effort

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun have come out of the All-Star break and notched two straight wins after dismantling the Atlanta Dream, 93-68, on Friday night at Gateway Center Arena.

The Sun, who have won all three matchups against the Dream this season, improve to 15-8 while the Dream drop to 10-14.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

All the Sun need to do if they ever want to unlock their offense is play the Dream.

Connecticut put together another strong offensive performance as the Sun’s highest scoring output of the season (105 points) also came against Atlanta. The Sun finished shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Sun exploited Atlanta’s defense with their depth as all five starters registered points just six minutes into the game. Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Natisha Hiedeman and Brionna Jones all finished in double figures in scoring while DeWanna Bonner, Courtney Williams and DiJonai Carrington each chipped in with eight points. The Sun also had all five of their bench players score as well.

When the Sun have their offense going like they did against the Dream, and with it coming from multiple contributors, they will always be a tough team to beat.