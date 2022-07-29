CT Sun Wrap: Sun Rally To Defeat Storm For Third Time This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun swept the season series against the Seattle Storm with an 88-83 win Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improve to 20-9, while the Storm fall to 18-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

WNBA legend Sue Bird rose to the occasion on “Sue Bird Day,” officially declared by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont before Thursday’s game. Bird got off to an early hot start, shooting 3-for-3 from 3-point range and was the first player in the first half to reach double digits in scoring (11).

The Storm got off to a hot start from the outside, knocking down each of their first four three-point attempts, and put together an early double-digit lead over the Sun. However, the Sun would respond, not shooting as efficiently from the outside, but instead with their defensive effort — finishing with nine steals — to fight back.

Connecticut carried that momentum into the second half, finishing the game with five double-digit scorers.

STARS OF THE GAME