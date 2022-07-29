CT Sun Wrap: Sun Rally To Defeat Storm For Third Time This Season

The Connecticut Sun swept the season series against the Seattle Storm with an 88-83 win Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun improve to 20-9, while the Storm fall to 18-11.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
WNBA legend Sue Bird rose to the occasion on “Sue Bird Day,” officially declared by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont before Thursday’s game. Bird got off to an early hot start, shooting 3-for-3 from 3-point range and was the first player in the first half to reach double digits in scoring (11).
The Storm got off to a hot start from the outside, knocking down each of their first four three-point attempts, and put together an early double-digit lead over the Sun. However, the Sun would respond, not shooting as efficiently from the outside, but instead with their defensive effort — finishing with nine steals — to fight back.
Connecticut carried that momentum into the second half, finishing the game with five double-digit scorers.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with her 11th double-double of the season, scoring 19 points while collecting 11 assists and grabbing five rebounds. Thomas also connected on an impressive buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first quarter.
— Bird, a 13-time WNBA All-Star, put on a show in her final regular season game in her alma mater state. Bird finished with 14 points and seven assists on 4-of-6 shooting from the field — matching her career-high in three-point field goals (four) at Mohegan Sun Arena.
— DeWanna Bronner, who entered Thursday’s game averaging 20.5 points in two previous games this season against the Storm, also notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
