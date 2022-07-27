CT Sun’s Brionna Jones Deserving Of WNBA Sixth Player Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Brionna Jones has been playing well for the Connecticut Sun this season, making her a strong contender to be named the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-3 forward has come off the bench in 21 of the Sun’s 28 contests this season, averaging 26.4 minutes per game. She is shooting 57% from the field this season, along with 86.1% from the charity stripe.

Her impact on both sides of the court should not go unnoticed. The reigning WNBA Most Improved Player is averaging 14 points, five rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Jones was named an All-Star twice in her career, including this season. In this year’s All-Star Game, she was a reserve for A’ja Wilson’s squad and recorded 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

While Jonquel Jones was out on health and safety protocol and missed three straight games recently, Brionna Jones stepped up big time for the Sun. One of the games J.J. did not play in was against Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx on July 22. Brionna Jones had an impressive performance that night against the 6-foot-6 veteran, who is set to retire at the end of this season, by defending Fowles well and holding her to 12 points.

Brionna Jones is in her sixth year in the league, having spent the entirety of her career with Connecticut. Although some of her numbers are down from last season, she is a true leader and brings with her a level of physicality like no other. The forward has proven time and time again that she is capable of scoring through contact and possesses great skills in the post.