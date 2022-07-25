David Ortiz Honors Twins Legend Kirby Puckett, Inspiration For No. 34

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz gave a memorable speech to those in attendance of the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown and did not forget one of his inspirations, Minnesota Twins’ legend Kirby Puckett.

Ortiz played for the Twins from 1997 through 2002, while Puckett played in Minnesota from 1984 to 1995, the entirety of his career — the centerfielder helped the Twins win the World Series in 1987 and 1991. Puckett’s time in the big-league’s was cut short due to glaucoma, so he headed to the front office for the Twins, where he looked out for a young Ortiz.

In his speech, the Dominican Republic native explained his admiration for Puckett — sharing that he chose to wear No. 34 with the Red Sox to pay tribute to his fellow Hall of Famer.

“Mr. Kirby Puckett. He taught me so much about the game,” Ortiz said, as seen on NESN “He gave me so much advice and was so wonderful to me that when I went to Boston, I decided to wear his number — No. 34. God bless you, Kirby.”

Ortiz gave the legendary Puckett a well-deserved shoutout in his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech, and both No. 34’s changed the game of baseball for the better.