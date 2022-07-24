David Ortiz Salutes Former Red Sox Teammates Before Hall Of Fame Induction

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz had a knack for putting the Red Sox on his back when the club needed it the most.

But make no mistake, Boston would not have won three World Series titles in Ortiz’s remarkable tenure without the efforts of all of the other players on the roster.

Ortiz acknowledged as much during a media availability Saturday, one day before his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. While this weekend has been all about Big Papi, the legendary Red Sox slugger wanted to make sure his former teammates receive their due praise.

“I wanted to make sure my teammates and everybody felt comfortable around me,” Ortiz told reporters, as seen on NESN. “It’s not just about the talent, the god-given talent that you get. It’s about having each other’s backs and being able to watch the team provide. A lot of people come to me and be like, ‘Hey, man, 2004, 2007, 2013, all those years you had. Great seasons. You did this, you did that.’ I’m like, yes, I did it, but without my teammates I don’t think I would have accomplished any of it. My teammates all mean a lot to me, they know that.”

Ortiz’s colleagues certainly are aware of the impact they’ve had on the 10-time All-Star. That’s why you’ll see a number of them on hand in Cooperstown, N.Y., to watch Ortiz give his induction speech.